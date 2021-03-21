Justin Holiday’s OT threes help Pacers hold of Heat comeback, get win

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

MIAMI — Justin Holiday scored 15 points and hit consecutive 3-pointers in overtime to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 109-106 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday.

Myles Turner finished with 16 points and five blocks, Doug McDermott scored 15 points and Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers, who swept their two-game series in Miami.

The Pacers erased a 103-98 Heat lead on Holiday’s conversions from beyond the arc. Malcolm Brogdon added another 3-pointer, increasing Indiana’s lead to 107-103.

Miami rallied from a 94-87 deficit in the final 4:26 of regulation and tied it at 98 on Jimmy Butler’s first of two free with throws with 15 seconds remaining. Butler missed the second attempt.

Caris LeVert missed on his go-ahead jumper with 2 seconds remaining in regulation for the Pacers.

Bam Adebayo scored 29 points and Butler finished with 21 points for Miami, which has lost three straight.

Sabonis originally was credited with taking a charging foul on Adebayo’s dunk early in the third period. The Heat successfully challenged the call and Adebayo got the basket and subsequent free throw attempt to complete a three-point play. On the ensuing possession, Sabonis was called for an offensive foul on Butler. The Pacers were unsuccessful in their video challenge to overturn Sanbonis’ charging foul.