Rumors: Orlando asking steep price in Aaron Gordon trade

There are a number of contenders and playoff teams — the Heat, Lakers, Bucks, and more — who could use some help at the power forward spot. The four is the most in-demand position heading into the trade deadline.

Orlando has a good one in Aaron Gordon they are willing to part with, and he may be the hottest name in trade rumors around the league. He helped his cause by dropping 38 on Brooklyn Friday.

However, the Magic are not giving him away, and a steep asking price has kept a trade from coming together, reports Michael Scotto at Hoopshype.

To pry Gordon from the Magic, it would cost a first-round pick and a good young player, league sources told HoopsHype.

Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic echoed the thinking of a lot of teams, wondering if the Magic will reduce their Gordon asking price as the trade deadline nears.

Have heard that Orlando is driving a hard bargain for Gordon. This is a steep price. We'll see if that ask holds as the deadline nears. https://t.co/tgrLSELoNr — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) March 19, 2021

Denver, Minnesota, Houston, Detroit, and Golden State have all been linked to Gordon in trade rumors.

Gordon is averaging 14.8 points and 6.8 rebounds a game for Orlando this season, and he is a plus defender at the three or the four. Executives with some other teams could play a bigger role in a good offense if put in a new system.

Gordon is making $18.1 million this season, which decreases to $16.4 million next season, at which point he will be a free agent at age 27, just entering his prime. Any team that trades for Gordon is likely looking to re-sign him in a couple of years to be part of the franchise’s long-term.

But will those teams pay the asking price in the next five days is the question right now?