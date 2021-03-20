LeBron James leaves game, will not return due to ankle injury

By Kurt HelinMar 20, 2021, 5:43 PM EDT
All of Los Angeles is holding its breath.

LeBron James left the Lakers’ game against the Hawks in the second quarter when, in a scramble for a loose ball, Solomon Hill fell into his right leg, rolling his ankle.

LeBron was clearly in a lot of pain on the sideline but did not leave the game immediately. He made a three — getting him to 10 points to keep his double-digit scoring streak alive — then checked out and went back to the locker room under his own power, but visibly upset. Soon after, the team announced that LeBron would not return to the game.

LeBron was getting an MRI after the game. It’s impossible to know the severity of the injury or how much time LeBron might miss at this point, often with ankle injuries it is the next morning before a clear picture emerges of the severity. However, Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes said recently on the Dunc’d on Podcast that LeBron’s ability to overcome or play through ankle sprains has been legendary in his career.

The Lakers are already without Anthony Davis due to a calf strain, he is expected to miss a couple more weeks at least. If LeBron joins him in street clothes for a while it will be difficult for the Lakers to hold on to the No. 2 seed in the West (where they sat entering the day).

