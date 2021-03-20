Brad Stevens — again — shoots down idea he will leave Celtics for Indiana

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brad Stevens is not going to be the next coach of the Indiana Hoosiers.

Don’t take my word for it, ask Brad Stevens. He shot the idea down before politely, but he was far more clear — and funny — when asked about it again on Friday. From NBC Sports Boston:

“I’m not a kid anymore. I’m a 44-year-old Masshole. I swerve around others while I’m driving, I eat Dunkin’ Donuts, and I root for the Patriots. I’ve, unfortunately, been skewed in a lot of ways I guess.”

Stevens is an Indiana native who took pains to say “home is home,” but that didn’t mean he was leaving Boston to go back there.

You can see why Indiana faithful fantasize about the local son who coached Butler to the Final Four coming home to revive a traditional college powerhouse that has fallen from the ranks of the elite. If you’re on the Indiana search committee, you have to make the call and ask.

But Stevens is staying in Boston and trying to turn around that franchise, which has fallen below .500 again and not lived up to expectations this season.