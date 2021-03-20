Blake Griffin listed as probable, expected to make Nets’ debut Sunday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After sitting out a handful of games to get his left knee healthy and his conditioning up, it is time:

Blake Griffin is expected to make his debut with the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday against Washington. He is officially probable for the game.

Nets @HSpecialSurgery Status Report for tomorrow's game vs. the Wizards: pic.twitter.com/aZurKGh7XZ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) March 20, 2021

Griffin likely will come off the bench and play some backup four and maybe small ball five for Brooklyn, something the Nets need even more with Kevin Durant out.

Griffin was averaging 12.3 points a game in Detroit before being bought out (and reportedly giving up $13 million to facilitate his exit), but he was no longer efficient getting those buckets, shooting 36.5% overall and 31.5% from three this season. Griffin established his career with his athleticism, but that has faded due to time and injuries. The lift is not there on his jumper anymore, and it’s impacted his scoring and ability to get to the rim. He also struggles defensively.

Griffin can still help the Nets in a role. Griffin is a high-IQ player and a good passer who will help the Nets. Brooklyn is betting Griffin’s shooting percentages improve when James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Durant create wide-open shots for him he did not see in Detroit.

Picking him up on a minimum contract was a good gamble by Brooklyn. On Sunday, we start to see if it pays off.