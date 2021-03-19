Report: Raptors telling teams they won’t trade Kyle Lowry

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Raptors aren’t trading Kyle Lowry, according to Michael Grange of Sportsnet.

But as reliable as Grange is, that’s still tough to believe several days before the trade deadline. Couldn’t the Raptors get an offer too good to refuse?

Not if they’re immediately shutting down inquiries.

Josh Lewenberg of TSN:

according to sources, teams inquiring into Lowry’s availability have been told that the Raptors do not intend to move him.

This adds to the mounting evidence Toronto won’t trade Lowry.

But even if the Raptors have told dozens of teams that Lowry is unavailable, that doesn’t definitively close this saga.

Toronto seemingly wants to do right by Lowry, who has meant so much to the franchise. At this point, that probably means keeping him. But that could mean sending him to only certain teams – and immediately shutting down talks with other callers.

I predict the Raptors won’t trade Lowry. But I’d feel more confident if I knew they specifically told the 76ers – Lowry’s hometown team and a championship contender that could use a guard like him – he wouldn’t be traded.