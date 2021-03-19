Paul George fined after saying discussions with officials were ‘bunch of lies’

Paul George after the Clippers’ loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

“We’re putting a lot of pressure at the rim,” George said after the loss. “It’s insane that we’re not getting these calls. But it is what it is. It’s nothing new to me. Hopefully, we’ll send a bunch of clips in. League’s gotta take a look at this.”

When asked to characterize his discussions with officials following non-calls against the Clippers, George said, “Just a bunch of lies.”

“Can’t go too much further than that — it’s a bunch of lies,” George said. “They know what’s going on.”