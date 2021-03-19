Paul George fined after saying discussions with officials were ‘bunch of lies’

Paul George after the Clippers’ loss to the Mavericks on Wednesday, via Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:
“We’re putting a lot of pressure at the rim,” George said after the loss. “It’s insane that we’re not getting these calls. But it is what it is. It’s nothing new to me. Hopefully, we’ll send a bunch of clips in. League’s gotta take a look at this.”
When asked to characterize his discussions with officials following non-calls against the Clippers, George said, “Just a bunch of lies.”
“Can’t go too much further than that — it’s a bunch of lies,” George said. “They know what’s going on.”
“I mean, our job is to be aggressive, attack,” George said. “We can’t do much more than that, right? If they not gonna call it, they not gonna call it. And that’s the suck part about it, because we’re not flopping players. We’re not players that’s like throwing our bodies into other players.”
That’ll cost him.
NBA release:
LA Clippers’ forward Paul George has been fined $35,000 for public criticism of the officiating, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations.
George made his comments to the media following the Clippers’ 105-89 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on March 17
This is at least the ninth time George has been fined for criticizing officiating.