Report: Michigan coach Juwan Howard expected to draw major NBA interest

By Dan FeldmanMar 18, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT
Michigan coach Juwan Howard
Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Juwan Howard drew NBA head-coaching consideration last offseason.

And that was before he guided Michigan to a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Jonathan Givony of ESPN:

many NBA executives feel Howard will be in high demand once again this offseason.

Would Howard make a good NBA head coach? I don’t know. There’s always risk with someone who hasn’t done the job before.

But Howard has aced every test put in front of him.

His 19-year NBA playing career – in which he spent time as a star, role player and bench warmer – gives him perspective. He impressed as a Heat assistant. In just two years since getting hired, Howard has elevated an already-strong Michigan program into college basketball’s elite class.

NBA teams should absolutely consider him a strong head-coaching candidate.

The bigger question: Would he leave Ann Arbor?