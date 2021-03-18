Jewish Wizards rookie Deni Avdija on Meyers Leonard: ‘I know he’s a good dude’

By Dan FeldmanMar 18, 2021, 11:00 AM EDT
Wizards rookie Deni Avdija vs. Heat
Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Meyers Leonard said an anti-Semitic slur, claimed he didn’t understand the term, apologized, then got fined and suspended.

The next step in the news cycle?

Asking the NBA’s only avowed Jewish player to comment.

Wizards rookie Deni Avdija, via Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington:

“Listen, I don’t really want to get into those kinds of things. But I think Meyers didn’t have those kinds of intentions,” Avdija said.

“I think he did a mistake, we know that. We don’t accept those words. But I know he’s a good dude and he didn’t mean to do that. Hopefully, he understood the mistake.”

Avdija didn’t explain how he knows Leonard, or how he knows Leonard well enough to say, “I know he’s a good dude and he didn’t mean to do that.”

I feel for Avdija, who’s trying to find his way in the league and is getting pulled into a controversy created solely by Leonard. Avdija’s perspective is worth seeking.

Hopefully, Avdija is correct that Leonard spoke out of ignorance rather than bigotry and is a good person. But it’s on Leonard – since traded from the Heat to the Thunder – to prove that and learn from his misdeed.

More on the Wizards

Nets star James Harden and Pacers star Domantas Sabonis
NBA-record six players record triple-doubles Wednesday
De'Aaron Fox shoots game-winner in Kings-Wizards
De’Aaron Fox hits game-winner in Kings-Wizards (video)
Orlando Magic v Brooklyn Nets
NBA Power Rankings: Brooklyn moves into top spot (even with Durant sitting...