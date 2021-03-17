Jeremy Lin Tweets about shootings of Asians in Georgia, “This is sooo heartbreaking”

The details are coming in about the horrific shootings at spas in the Atlanta area, but we do know that six of the eight people killed in the attacks were people of Asian descent.

These attacks come at a time when violence against Asians is on the rise in the United States, and while we don’t know the motives of the shooter at the time of this writing, it seems possible — if not probable — this shooting was part of this hate crime trend.

Jeremy Lin, who has recently spoken out against the rising time of crimes against Asian Americans, Tweeted this about the incident.

This is sooo heartbreaking…praying for our world. To my Asian American family, please take time to grieve but know youre loved, seen and IMPORTANT. We have to keep standing up, speaking out, rallying together and fighting for change. We cannot lose hope!! ❤️#StopAsianHate #NOW https://t.co/Xm4ojbJALw — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 17, 2021

A couple of weeks ago, Jeremy Lin talked about the rise in attacks during a special called “Race in America: A Candid Conversation,” which aired on NBC Sports Bay Area.

“I feel bad for somebody who harbors hate for somebody else, who they’ve never met, just based on skin color. That makes me want to do something. It makes me want to educate people or speak out and find ways to make a difference. Honestly, it goes almost from anger to heartbreak. Almost like a sadness, but mixed with compassion.”

Lin himself was called “coronavirus” by one of the other players in the G-League bubble. Rather than go public and shame the player, Lin and G-League officials identified the player and dealt with it privately.

Lin had been inside the G-League Bubble playing for the Santa Cruz Warriors and is now hoping that an NBA team comes calling. Until then, he plans to keep up a high profile talking about and condemning the violence against Asians in this nation.