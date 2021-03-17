Heat reportedly finalizing trade to acquire Trevor Ariza for Meyers Leonard, pick

By Kurt HelinMar 17, 2021, 3:05 PM EDT
0 Comments

Trevor Ariza has got what he wanted — he is on his way to a potential contender in the Miami Heat.

Ariza used Andre Iguodala‘s playbook from last season in Memphis, being on the Oklahoma City roster but away from the team all season awaiting a trade. As was rumored the last 24 hours, the Miami Heat turned out to be the landing spot, with Meyers Leonard and a pick headed to OKC. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

The Thunder will likely waive Leonard immediately. He is already out for the season following shoulder surgery, plus after his anti-Semitic comment online it was unlikely any team would take the PR hit of bringing him in right now. The Thunder get another pick to add to their hoarder-level collection in the coming years (18 first-round picks in the next seven drafts, plus a lot more second-rounders).

Ariza, 35, may be a few years past his prime, but he is still a solid “3&D” wing who shot 37.2% from deep last season and can defend multiple positions. Ariza gives the Heat another option and some depth on the wing that will be useful through the rest of the season and could help some playoff matchups down the line.