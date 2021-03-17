Heat reportedly finalizing trade to acquire Trevor Ariza for Meyers Leonard, pick

Trevor Ariza has got what he wanted — he is on his way to a potential contender in the Miami Heat.

Ariza used Andre Iguodala‘s playbook from last season in Memphis, being on the Oklahoma City roster but away from the team all season awaiting a trade. As was rumored the last 24 hours, the Miami Heat turned out to be the landing spot, with Meyers Leonard and a pick headed to OKC. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

ESPN Sources: Oklahoma City is finalizing a trade to send Trevor Ariza to the Miami Heat for Meyers Leonard and a 2027 second-round pick. Leonard must still waive his no-trade clause because of the one-year Bird restriction on his deal, which he’s expected to do for Miami. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2021

Once the trade is completed, there’s no expectation that Leonard would be a part of the Thunder moving forward. Deal is expected to be completed today. https://t.co/OXW3dyYiUZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 17, 2021

The Thunder will likely waive Leonard immediately. He is already out for the season following shoulder surgery, plus after his anti-Semitic comment online it was unlikely any team would take the PR hit of bringing him in right now. The Thunder get another pick to add to their hoarder-level collection in the coming years (18 first-round picks in the next seven drafts, plus a lot more second-rounders).

Ariza, 35, may be a few years past his prime, but he is still a solid “3&D” wing who shot 37.2% from deep last season and can defend multiple positions. Ariza gives the Heat another option and some depth on the wing that will be useful through the rest of the season and could help some playoff matchups down the line.