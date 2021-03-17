De’Aaron Fox hits game-winner during Kings-Wizards (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Kings made two shots in the final 9:30.

Thankfully for Sacramento, one was De'Aaron Fox‘s game-winner.

That gave the Kings a 121-119 win over the Wizards on Wednesday in a matchup of teams trying to climb into play-in position.

Though the decision is far more complex, Fox’s jumper falling nudges Sacramento toward standing pat at the trade deadline. The Kings could still trade Harrison Barnes, Richaun Holmes, Buddy Hield and Nemanja Bjelica. But Sacramento (16-24) is within three games of 10th place — tempting for a team that hasn’t made the playoffs in 14 years.