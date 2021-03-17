After missing 17 games, all Rockets losses, Christian Wood set to return

By Kurt HelinMar 17, 2021, 1:00 PM EDT
The Houston Rockets have lost 17 games in a row, and there is one common denominator in all those losses (besides James Harden being in Brooklyn):

Center Christian Wood was out with a sprained ankle.

Tonight (Wednesday), Wood is set to return to the Rockets lineup. While the team has said he is close, Tim MacMahon of ESPN broke the news.

Unless you’re a casual, you’re familiar with Wood, who the Rockets signed away from the Pistons last offseason. The big man has averaged 22 points and 10.1 rebounds a game this season, shooting 55.8%, and he can knock down threes (42.1% on 4.5 attempts a game). He also is a quality rim protector who anchors the Houston defense.

Wood making his return doesn’t guarantee a win for Houston tonight against Golden State, but it certainly makes them a more formidable team.

