After missing 17 games, all Rockets losses, Christian Wood set to return

The Houston Rockets have lost 17 games in a row, and there is one common denominator in all those losses (besides James Harden being in Brooklyn):

Center Christian Wood was out with a sprained ankle.

Tonight (Wednesday), Wood is set to return to the Rockets lineup. While the team has said he is close, Tim MacMahon of ESPN broke the news.

Source: Rockets big man Christian Wood is expected to return tonight vs. Warriors. Houston is 0-17 since Wood, the Rockets’ leading scorer and rebounder, went down with a sprained right ankle. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 17, 2021

Unless you’re a casual, you’re familiar with Wood, who the Rockets signed away from the Pistons last offseason. The big man has averaged 22 points and 10.1 rebounds a game this season, shooting 55.8%, and he can knock down threes (42.1% on 4.5 attempts a game). He also is a quality rim protector who anchors the Houston defense.

Wood making his return doesn’t guarantee a win for Houston tonight against Golden State, but it certainly makes them a more formidable team.