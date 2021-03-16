Report: LeBron James to own share of Boston Red Sox

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LeBron James is a New York Yankees fan. He cheered for the Cleveland Indians against the Boston Red Sox. He also became loathed in Boston due to his individual rivalry with the Celtics while playing for the Cavaliers and Heat.

Now, the LeBron-Boston relationship will have a new dynamic.

LeBron – who previously bought a share of the Liverpool soccer club though Fenway Sports Group – is becoming a Red Sox owner.

Michael Silverman of The Boston Globe:

The other development introduced another new FSG partner who needs no introduction: LeBron James. James, one of the most recognizable, influential, and richest athletes on the global stage, now owns an undisclosed amount of FSG shares after previously holding an approximately 2 percent share of the Liverpool soccer franchise since 2011. By becoming a partner in FSG, the Los Angeles Lakers star also will become a part-owner of the Red Sox as well as other FSG subsidiaries, including NESN, Roush Fenway Racing, and Fenway Sports Management.

LeBron aspires to own an NBA team. He can’t do that while still playing, but he’s getting a head start in expanding his reach within sports business.

For Red Sox/Celtics fans having difficulty processing this news, they could seek advice from the Lakers who were tepid about LeBron joining their team. But:

1. LeBron can boost a basketball team as a player far more than he can affect a baseball team as minority owner.

2. Boston fans taking advice from Los Angeles fans would be like… well, LeBron owning a share of the Red Sox.