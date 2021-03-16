PBT Podcast: NBA trade deadline preview with USA Today’s Mark Medina

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Which players are most likely to be on the move at the NBA trade deadline? LaMarcus Aldridge? Kyle Lowry? Aaron Gordon?

Will Atlanta decide to move on from promising young player John Collins?

Where will players such as P.J. Tucker or George Hill land?

In the latest PBT Podcast, Mark Medina of the USA Today talk joins me to talk about all of that, plus whether this will be an active trade deadline at all, which players are more likely to be bought out, and who will be buyers at the deadline.

