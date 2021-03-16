PBT Podcast: NBA trade deadline preview with USA Today’s Mark Medina

By Kurt HelinMar 16, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT
Spurs big LaMarcus Aldridge
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images
Which players are most likely to be on the move at the NBA trade deadline? LaMarcus Aldridge? Kyle Lowry? Aaron Gordon?

Will Atlanta decide to move on from promising young player John Collins?

Where will players such as P.J. Tucker or George Hill land?

In the latest PBT Podcast, Mark Medina of the USA Today talk joins me to talk about all of that, plus whether this will be an active trade deadline at all, which players are more likely to be bought out, and who will be buyers at the deadline.

As always, you can check out the podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out the NBC Sports Podcast homepage and archive at Art19.

We want your questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.

https://art19.com/shows/pro-basketball-talk/episodes/2ae757c2-6dd5-42bb-a021-5051e36977fa

