Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma air-balls technical free throw (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

LeBron James finally let another Laker take the technical free throw.

Kyle Kuzma didn’t justify that decision.

After Warriors rookie James Wiseman got a technical foul, Kuzma air-balled the free throw.

Though headed to a 128-97 loss, Golden State let Kuzma hear about his wide attempt. Especially Draymond Green, an endearing loudmouth and fellow Mid-Michigander.

Maybe Kuzma was thrown by having nobody else around the paint. But he offered a different explanation.

Kuzma, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: