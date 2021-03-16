Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma air-balls technical free throw (video)

By Dan FeldmanMar 16, 2021, 12:09 PM EDT
Warriors react after Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma air-balls technical free throw
Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images
LeBron James finally let another Laker take the technical free throw.

Kyle Kuzma didn’t justify that decision.

After Warriors rookie James Wiseman got a technical foul, Kuzma air-balled the free throw.

Though headed to a 128-97 loss, Golden State let Kuzma hear about his wide attempt. Especially Draymond Green, an endearing loudmouth and fellow Mid-Michigander.

Maybe Kuzma was thrown by having nobody else around the paint. But he offered a different explanation.

Kuzma, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

San Francisco had a 3.5 magnitude earthquake. S[***] started rumbling. I don’t know. I got scared, and it went far off to the left.

