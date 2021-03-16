Kings’ Marvin Bagley III fractures hand, out indefinitely

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An injury will once again slow the development of Marvin Bagley III.

X-rays show Bagley suffered a “fracture of the fourth metacarpal in his left hand” — what is commonly known as a “boxer’s fracture” — during the Kings’ loss to the Hornets Monday, the team announced.

How long he will be out will depend upon the fracture’s exact spot and the treatment course chosen. As a baseline, Cleveland’s Larry Nance Jr. recently returned from missing a dozen games with the same injury.

Bagley, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, has never come close to living up to the hype (being taken in front of Luka Doncic doesn’t help). Part of that is Bagley hasn’t been able to stay healthy: His rookie season, he missed 20 games with to a knee injury; the next season, he was out 59 games due to a fractured right thumb then a foot injury. Now Bagley will miss time with the fractured hand.

This season he was finally healthy (he missed two games so far) and averaged 13.9 points and 7.6 rebounds a game, however, his defense is a work in progress (to put it kindly). The Kings appear ready to move on — Bagley’s father Tweeted a trade request — and Bagley has come up in trade rumors heading into the deadline, although The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Jason Jones said trade interest in Bagley is minimal.