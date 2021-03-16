Celtics coach Brad Stevens says he’s not leaving for Indiana

By Dan FeldmanMar 16, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT
Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens vs. Indiana Pacers
Andy Lyons/Getty Images
Celtics coach Brad Stevens insisted he’s not leaving for Indiana University.

In 2017.

Since, Stevens has guided Boston to three Eastern Conference finals in four seasons and to the second round of the playoffs in the “off” year.

But the Celtics are underwhelming this season. Stevens remains a revered college coach for what he accomplished at Butler. The premier college job in his home state just opened with the Hoosiers firing Archie Miller.

So, Stevens-Indiana rumors have returned.

Once again, Stevens is shooting them down.

NBC Sports Boston:

Stevens has proven to be a good NBA head coach. His boss backs him. Stevens got a contract extension just last year.

Yes, there are still questions about Stevens’ ability to coach stars. Those remain relevant as Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown ascend.

But Stevens isn’t close to returning to college basketball.

