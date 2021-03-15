Report: Spurs expected to trade, rather than buy out, LaMarcus Aldridge

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LaMarcus Aldridge and the Spurs are parting ways.

Via trade or buyout?

Sam Amick of The Athletic:

All indications are that his relocation will come via trade, as sources say interested GMs have been told that there are five teams firmly in the mix.

An Aldridge trade is definitely possible. But likely? I’m skeptical.

Aldridge is earning $24 million in the final year of his contract. At age 35, he has lost a step defensively, and his rebounding has slipped. It will be difficult for a team match his salary without sending out players more valuable than him.

By talking up trade interest, San Antonio might just be trying to gain leverage for a trade.

At least a few teams are still preparing for a buyout.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Should Aldridge receive a buyout, Miami, Portland and Boston are expected to be leading suitors.

The Heat are one of the few teams that could trade for Aldridge. Kelly Olynyk‘s and Meyers Leonard‘s contracts would make a deal feasible, though Miami might prefer Olynyk to Aldridge.

The Celtics could also take Aldridge into their Gordon Hayward trade exception. But he’s probably not worth burning that tool and accepting the accompanying real-dollar cost.

Aldridge has talked for years about returning to the Trail Blazers. But they lack logical pieces to trade.

Signing Aldridge for cheap after a buyout, though? That’d obviously appeal to many teams.

Of course, he won’t hit free agency this season if the Spurs trade him – which, for what it’s worth, they’re indicating will happen.