Report: Nets star Kevin Durant out 1-2 more weeks with hamstring injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nets star Kevin Durant has been out since before the All-Star break with a hamstring injury.

When will he return?

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Nets are being cautious with the ramp-up of All-Star Kevin Durant (left hamstring strain), meaning he’s likely to miss another one-to-two weeks, sources said.

The Nets should be cautious with Durant, who just returned from a season-long absence due to a torn Achilles.

The Nets should also be more transparent.

As a tertiary concern, it’d be nice for Brooklyn if Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving developed more chemistry before the playoffs. In just 186 minutes with that trio, the Nets have offensive/defensive/net ratings of 122.4/114.0/+8.4.

That’s very good but could be even better considering the stars’ historic talent. However, there’s also risk of diminishing returns and not covering complementary responsibilities.

Brooklyn has answered many questions since trading for Harden. But not every concern can be fully addressed until all three of Durant, Harden and Irving are healthy and thriving together again.