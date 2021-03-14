Watch Nick Nurse get most casual technical foul you’ll ever see

By Kurt HelinMar 14, 2021, 10:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

Raptors coach Nick Nurse has picked up his share of technical fouls before, but as with other coaches, it’s pretty clear it’s coming. A bad call or something else sets the coach off, he starts yelling at the referee, maybe walks out on the court, and we all know before the referee makes a “T” with his or her hands what is next.

Not to Nick Nurse Saturday night.

Late in the Raptors’ blowout loss to the Hornets, Nurse was a little animated but not over the top, having a conversation with official Tony Brothers, who gave him a casual technical.

 

That is awesome.

It’s my new favorite Nick Nurse highlight. Ever.

Check out the latest on the Raptors

Toronto Raptors v Charlotte Hornets
Watch LaMelo, Charlotte tie NBA record, drain 11 threes in one quarter
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets
Three things to know: Kyrie Irving takes star turn, Nets knock off Celtics
2020 NBA Finals - Miami Heat v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James, Luka Doncic lead NBA in jersey sales this season