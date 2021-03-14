Watch Nick Nurse get most casual technical foul you’ll ever see

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Raptors coach Nick Nurse has picked up his share of technical fouls before, but as with other coaches, it’s pretty clear it’s coming. A bad call or something else sets the coach off, he starts yelling at the referee, maybe walks out on the court, and we all know before the referee makes a “T” with his or her hands what is next.

Not to Nick Nurse Saturday night.

Late in the Raptors’ blowout loss to the Hornets, Nurse was a little animated but not over the top, having a conversation with official Tony Brothers, who gave him a casual technical.

That is awesome.

It’s my new favorite Nick Nurse highlight. Ever.