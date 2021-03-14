Watch Nick Nurse get most casual technical foul you’ll ever see

Raptors coach Nick Nurse has picked up his share of technical fouls before, but as with other coaches, it’s pretty clear it’s coming. A bad call or something else sets the coach off, he starts yelling at the referee, maybe walks out on the court, and we all know before the referee makes a “T” with his or her hands what is next.
Not to Nick Nurse Saturday night.
Late in the Raptors’ blowout loss to the Hornets, Nurse was a little animated but not over the top, having a conversation with official Tony Brothers, who gave him a casual technical.
That is awesome.
It’s my new favorite Nick Nurse highlight. Ever.