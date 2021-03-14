An NBA-record five players had triple-doubles Saturday, including former MVPs Giannis Antetokounmpo and Russell Westbrook in the same game.
All-Stars James Harden, Julius Randle, and Domantas Sabonis also had triple-doubles in victories by their teams.
Antetokounmpo had 33 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to help Milwaukee beat Washington 125-119. The two-time MVP helped the Bucks overcome 42 points, 12 assists, and 10 rebounds by Westbrook, who owns the NBA record with 42 triple-doubles in 2016-17.
Triple-doubles have since become more common – he averaged one for three straight seasons – but there had never been so many as during Saturday’s eight-game schedule.
Randle started the record day with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in New York’s 119-97 victory in Oklahoma City, becoming the first Knicks player with two triple-doubles in the same season since Mark Jackson in the 1988-89 season.
Triple-double for @J30_RANDLE
Triple-double for @JHarden13
Triple-double for @Giannis_An34
Triple-double for @russwest44
Triple-double for @Dsabonis11
Saturday was the first 5 triple-double day in NBA history! pic.twitter.com/UL06uGM7oa
— NBA (@NBA) March 14, 2021
Harden had 24 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, his ninth triple-double since being traded to Brooklyn in January, as the Nets beat Detroit 100-95.
Sabonis got the last of the night with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists to lead Indiana to a 122-111 victory in Phoenix.