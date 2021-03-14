Lakers Alex Caruso in concussion protocol after nasty fall, smacking head on court

By Kurt HelinMar 14, 2021, 8:00 AM EDT
0 Comments

This isn’t a surprise once you see the play.

The Lakers have placed fan-favorite Alex Caruso in the league’s concussion protocol after his nasty slip and hitting his head on the court against the Pacers Friday night.

Caruso has been diagnosed with a concussion, the Lakers said. He will remain in it until he can pass a series of motor and cognitive tests to the satisfaction of team doctors and a league neurologist.

The Lakers are also without Anthony Davis (out another two weeks with a calf strain) and Marc Gasol (health and safety protocols).

Here's the latest on the Lakers

Lakers star Anthony Davis
Lakers’ Anthony Davis out at least two more weeks, team announces
Indiana Pacers v Los Angeles Lakers
Kyle Kuzma leads late Lakers rally to knock off Pacers 105-100
2020 NBA Finals - Miami Heat v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James, Luka Doncic lead NBA in jersey sales this season

 