Lakers Alex Caruso in concussion protocol after nasty fall, smacking head on court

This isn’t a surprise once you see the play.
The Lakers have placed fan-favorite Alex Caruso in the league’s concussion protocol after his nasty slip and hitting his head on the court against the Pacers Friday night.
Damn, Caruso got wrecked. I don't know if he'll be back in this game but the Lakers can't afford another guy to go down. pic.twitter.com/Wv8toPjHmC
— Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) March 13, 2021
Caruso has been diagnosed with a concussion, the Lakers said. He will remain in it until he can pass a series of motor and cognitive tests to the satisfaction of team doctors and a league neurologist.
The Lakers are also without Anthony Davis (out another two weeks with a calf strain) and Marc Gasol (health and safety protocols).