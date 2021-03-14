Lakers Alex Caruso in concussion protocol after nasty fall, smacking head on court

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This isn’t a surprise once you see the play.

The Lakers have placed fan-favorite Alex Caruso in the league’s concussion protocol after his nasty slip and hitting his head on the court against the Pacers Friday night.

Damn, Caruso got wrecked. I don't know if he'll be back in this game but the Lakers can't afford another guy to go down. pic.twitter.com/Wv8toPjHmC — Mo Dakhil (@MoDakhil_NBA) March 13, 2021

Caruso has been diagnosed with a concussion, the Lakers said. He will remain in it until he can pass a series of motor and cognitive tests to the satisfaction of team doctors and a league neurologist.

The Lakers are also without Anthony Davis (out another two weeks with a calf strain) and Marc Gasol (health and safety protocols).