Carmelo Anthony moves past Hakeem Olajuwon for 11th on all-time scoring list

By Kurt HelinMar 14, 2021, 5:01 PM EDT
0 Comments

Carmelo Anthony is one of the great bucket-getters the NBA has ever seen.

As evidence of that, on Saturday night he moved past Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon for 11th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with a baseline jumper.

Carmelo now has 26,955 career points. Next up for ‘Melo on the all-time list is Elvin Hayes, with 27,409 points.

Check out the latest on the Blazers

2020 NBA Finals - Miami Heat v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James, Luka Doncic lead NBA in jersey sales this season
Denver Nuggets v Philadelphia 76ers
PBT Podcast: MVP and other mid-season NBA awards
Trail Blazers guard C.J. McCollum and Grizzlies guard Ja Morant
Ja Morant, C.J. McCollum not among Team USA finalists for Tokyo Olympics