Carmelo Anthony moves past Hakeem Olajuwon for 11th on all-time scoring list

Carmelo Anthony is one of the great bucket-getters the NBA has ever seen.

As evidence of that, on Saturday night he moved past Hall of Famer Hakeem Olajuwon for 11th on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with a baseline jumper.

WATCH: Melo passes Olajuwon for No.11 on the NBA's All-Time Scoring List. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/maE0N3KfbE — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) March 14, 2021

Carmelo now has 26,955 career points. Next up for ‘Melo on the all-time list is Elvin Hayes, with 27,409 points.