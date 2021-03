Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Charlotte started red hot against Toronto.

The Hornets tied an NBA record by hitting 11 threes in the first quarter against Toronto, racing out to a 44-24 lead. LaMelo Ball had a couple of them.

LaMelo kept hitting threes in the second quarter for Charlotte, and he threw in a spin move.