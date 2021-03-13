Watch Jamal Murray’s behind-the-back dime to Nikola Jokic

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is as good a pass as you will see this year.

Denver’s Jamal Murray was sizing up Dillon Brooks out by the three-point line when Nikola Jokic, realizing nobody was really paying attention to him, cut to the basket. Murray found him with the behind-the-back pass.

JAMAL on time and on target with the behind-the-back DIME on NBA TV! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qDcT8GTCQp — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2021

Denver held on to beat Memphis 103-102 despite a 1-of-14 shooting night from Murray. Michael Porter Jr. and Will Barton each stepped up with 21 points to help the Nuggets. Ja Morant had 20 points and nine assists for the Grizzlies.