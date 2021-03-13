Watch Jamal Murray’s behind-the-back dime to Nikola Jokic

By Kurt HelinMar 13, 2021, 11:09 AM EST
0 Comments

This is as good a pass as you will see this year.

Denver’s Jamal Murray was sizing up Dillon Brooks out by the three-point line when Nikola Jokic, realizing nobody was really paying attention to him, cut to the basket. Murray found him with the behind-the-back pass.

Denver held on to beat Memphis 103-102 despite a 1-of-14 shooting night from Murray. Michael Porter Jr. and Will Barton each stepped up with 21 points to help the Nuggets. Ja Morant had 20 points and nine assists for the Grizzlies.

Check out more on the Nuggets

Denver Nuggets v Philadelphia 76ers
PBT Podcast: MVP and other mid-season NBA awards
Detroit Pistons v Toronto Raptors
Five potential game-changing names to watch as NBA trade deadline nears
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic and 76ers center Joel Embiid
PBT Midseason Awards: MVP