Watch Caris LeVert score first points as Pacer in return after cancer surgery

By Kurt HelinMar 13, 2021, 11:52 PM EST
0 Comments

Caris LeVert is back.

He has been out since being traded to the Pacers as part of the James Harden deal because a renal cell carcinoma was found on his left kidney and required surgery.

That surgery may have saved his life, but it didn’t end his season. Oon Saturday LeVert made his return to the court for the first time. He got his first points at the free throw line and later his first bucket as a Pacer (video above).

LeVert started for the Pacers and looked an expected amount of rusty — 5-of-14 shooting — but played 27 minutes and showed flashes of what the Pacers hope he will be playing next to Malcolm Brogdon.

Indiana picked up a quality win on the night, knocking off Phoenix behind 23 points from Brogdon.

