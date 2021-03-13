Lakers’ Anthony Davis out at least two more weeks, team announces

The Lakers have gone 4-6 so far with Anthony Davis out injured — and now they will have to play another eight games without him. At least.

The Lakers announced that Davis will be re-evaluated in two weeks as he continues to recover from Achilles tendinosis and a calf strain. Here is the official statement from the team:

Anthony Davis was examined by team doctors this evening. He is progressing in his recovery and has been cleared to enter the next phase of his return to play process. He will be re-evaluated by team doctors in two weeks and an update will be given at that time.

Davis, averaging 22.5 points and 8.4 rebounds a game, was named to the All-Star team but was forced to drop out due to his injuries.

Davis had missed a couple of games because of the Achilles issue, but he aggravated it on Valentine’s Day and has been out since.