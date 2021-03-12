Report: Thunder to trade Diallo to Pistons for Mykhailiuk, second-round pick

By Kurt HelinMar 12, 2021, 9:12 PM EST
This is not a trade that shifts the balance of power, but it’s a little move that’s interesting.

The Thunder have agreed to trade Hamidou Diallo to the Pistons for Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk
and a future second-round pick, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Oklahoma City GM Sam Presti has gone full hoarder on picks, this just adds to the massive stockpile over the coming years. They also add a shooting in Mykhailiuk, a career 36.9% from three, and they can see if he can fit with their young shot creators.

Detroit gets the better player in Diallo, who has quietly had a breakout season in Oklahoma City, averaging 11.9 points a game. There’s not a lot of subtlety to his game — he is incredibly athletic, and when he gets the ball he attacks the basket, he’s not a great shooter (29.3% from three) — but he’s finishing better at the rim and from floater range, plus Diallo has become a better playmaker and decision-maker.

Detroit has Jerami Grant — a Most Improved Player candidate — doing a lot of the shot creation, and they are hoping rookie point guard Killian Hayes is the future at that position. Still, Diallo could fit in the mix with the Pistons (maybe a scoring guard off the bench) if they re-sign him.

Detroit gets the better long-term prospect; that’s a win for it in this trade.

