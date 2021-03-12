Report: Rockets guard Eric Gordon out 4-6 weeks with groin injury

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rockets guard Eric Gordon looked like a prime candidate to get traded this season.

But he’ll be sidelined through the March 25 trade deadline with a groin injury.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Rockets guard Eric Gordon has a moderate groin strain and is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2021

This is yet another bummer for both Gordon (who has a lengthy injury history) and the Rockets (who’ve lost 14 straight).

Gordon has a $16,869,276 salary this season and is due $37,787,178 over the next two years. He also has an unguaranteed $20,917,902 for 2023-24.

At age 32, Gordon already carried only limited value. This injury depresses it even further.

Someone could still trade for Gordon to have him for the playoffs. But there will be limited time for him to acclimate to a new team. A deal seems unlikely.

Houston made noise about not unloading all its veterans. But P.J. Tucker is on the way out, and it appeared that could open the floodgates for players like Gordon.

Now, the Rockets are likely stuck with Gordon, who – while injured – can’t even help them get be somewhat competitive.