Caris LeVert‘s return to the court was approaching.

But after surgery for from kidney cancer – which was uncovered because he got traded from the Nets to the Pacers – and an initially indefinite timeline for returning, it was hard to believe this day would come so soon.

Yet, it’ll be tomorrow.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

After undergoing surgery to remove a small mass on his left kidney in late January, guard Caris LeVert will make his Indiana Pacers debut vs. Phoenix on Saturday, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2021

This is great news for LeVert.

Less consequently, the Pacers could really use his playmaking from the wing. Point guard Malcolm Brogdon and big Domantas Sabonis are handling most of Indiana’s shot-creation responsibilities. LeVert’s ball-handling, scoring and passing will be a welcome addition.

Indiana (16-19) is 10th in the East. However, the Pacers are just two games out of fourth place. There’s plenty of room to climb firmly into the playoffs or at least into a better play-in slot.