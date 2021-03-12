P.J. Tucker sits out Thursday, likely played last game for Rockets

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A frustrated P.J. Tucker — who reportedly has grown impatient waiting for the struggling Rockets to trade him — decided to sit out Thursday night’s game against the Kings.

It wasn’t just the one game. Tucker is now away from the team and likely played his last game for Houston. The franchise is now looking for a trade for the veteran forward, coach Stephen Silas confirmed after the Rockets’ 14th straight loss Thursday night.

Stephen Silas on PJ Tucker: “We’re going to try to figure out something that works for him and works for us as far as him not being on the team anymore. I was under the assumption that he was going to play tonight and he didn’t play. That was disappointing.” — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 12, 2021

Stephen Silas on how decision was made for P.J. Tucker to sit out vs. Kings: "He decided that he was just not really with it, and we decided that that’s a good idea. Let’s move on." https://t.co/MRnUmr4Bhp — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 12, 2021

Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon of ESPN filled in some of the details around what Silas said.

Tucker has grown increasingly frustrated that he has yet to be moved to a contender and made it clear that he’d prefer to sit out games until the front office finds a deal for him ahead of the March 25 trade deadline, sources told ESPN… The Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets are among teams that have discussed possible deals with the Rockets in recent weeks, sources said. So far, the Rockets’ preference for a young, productive rotation player in trade talks has been a sticking point with teams, which haven’t been willing to part with that kind of an asset for a 35-year-old on an expiring contract, sources said.

Houston got a haul of picks in the James Harden trade with Brooklyn. With that cupboard stocked, sources with other teams have told NBC Sports Houston has made it clear it now wants young players — not picks — back in trades. That is true in trade talks surrounding Eric Gordon and Victor Oladipo, not just Tucker. Of course, other teams are hesitant to surrender a quality young player in any trade, but Houston is hoping the pressure of the trade deadline will force one team to change its mind, and a deal will get made.

Until then, P.J. Tucker will be away from the Houston Rockets and the NBA.