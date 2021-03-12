LeBron James, Luka Doncic lead NBA in jersey sales this season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The new guard is rising fast — a lot of people are buying 21-year-old Luka Doncic jerseys.

But the old guard, led by 36-year-old LeBron James, still lead the way.

The NBA released its jersey sales results from the first half of the season — based on NBAStore.com sales — and LeBron was on top, while his Los Angeles Lakers are the top team in merchandise sales. Brooklyn is second on this list, the highest the franchise has ever been, but it’s not a surprise with three players — Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden — on the jersey list.

Zion Williamson also has cracked the top 10 for the first time.

Results are based on NBAStore.com sales for the First Half of the 2020-21 NBA season.

Top 15 most popular NBA jerseys:

1. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

2. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

3. Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets

4. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

6. Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

7. Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

8. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

9. James Harden, Brooklyn Nets

10. Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

11. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

12. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

13. Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

14. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks

15. Russell Westbrook, Washington Wizards

The top 10 most popular franchises in team merchandise:

1. Los Angeles Lakers

2. Brooklyn Nets

3. Golden State Warriors

4. Boston Celtics

5. Philadelphia 76ers

6. Miami Heat

7. Chicago Bulls

8. Dallas Mavericks

9. Toronto Raptors

10. Milwaukee Bucks

It’s interesting that the New York Knicks — which traditionally finish high on the NBA jersey sales list because of the size of their very loyal fan base — did not make the cut despite the team having its best start in nearly a decade.