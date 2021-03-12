Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Knicks legend Patrick Ewing returned to Madison Square Garden to coach Georgetown in the Big East tournament.

Between guiding the Hoyas over Villanova yesterday and a game against Seton Hall tonight, Ewing registered a complaint for Knicks owner James Dolan.

NBC4 Sports:

"Is this Madison Square Garden? I'm going to have to call Mr. Dolan and say geez is my number in the rafters or what?" – Patrick Ewing Note to MSG staff: Please be able to recognize Patrick Ewing. pic.twitter.com/nnEZ7cMehc — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) March 11, 2021

Ewing:

I do want to say one thing, though. I thought this was my building. And I feel terrible that I’m getting stopped, accosted, asking for passes. Everybody in this building should know who the hell I am. And I’m getting stopped. I can’t move around this building. I was like, “What the hell Is this Madison Square Garden?” I’m going to have to call Mr. Dolan and say,” Jeez is my number in the rafters or what?”

Ewing might be completing kidding. He might be partially kidding. He might not be kidding at all.

But a lot of people are taking his comments at face value – that a millionaire is criticizing hourly workers for not recognizing him and giving him special privileges – and taking the millionaire’s side!

Speaks to how much people loathe the billionaire in the equation.