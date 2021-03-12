Joel Embiid leaves game after scary left knee injury, MRI set

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Let’s hope this is not as scary as it looks.

Midway through the third quarter, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid attacked the rim for a dunk off a Tobias Harris pass, Washington’s Garrison Mathews went up to contest, and the mid-air contact threw Embiid off balance. He landed and appeared to hyper-extend his knee. Embiid went straight to the ground, grabbing his left knee in pain.

Prayers up for Joel Embiid after he left the game with a leg injury. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ctvyaxWnaf — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) March 13, 2021

The good news is Embiid left the court under his own power, although he was limping. He did not return.

Injury update: Joel Embiid (left knee injury) will not return to tonight's game. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 13, 2021

Embiid will have an MRI on his knee upon returning to Philadelphia, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Embiid has had an MVP-level season, averaging 30.2 points a game and being the heart of the Sixers offense, while also playing at a Defensive Player of the Year level on the other end of the court. Philly is +18.3 when Embiid is on the court this season.