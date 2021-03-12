Joel Embiid leaves game after scary left knee injury, MRI set

By Kurt HelinMar 12, 2021, 10:39 PM EST
Let’s hope this is not as scary as it looks.

Midway through the third quarter, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid attacked the rim for a dunk off a Tobias Harris pass, Washington’s Garrison Mathews went up to contest, and the mid-air contact threw Embiid off balance. He landed and appeared to hyper-extend his knee. Embiid went straight to the ground, grabbing his left knee in pain.

The good news is Embiid left the court under his own power, although he was limping. He did not return.

Embiid will have an MRI on his knee upon returning to Philadelphia, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Embiid has had an MVP-level season, averaging 30.2 points a game and being the heart of the Sixers offense, while also playing at a Defensive Player of the Year level on the other end of the court. Philly is +18.3 when Embiid is on the court this season.

