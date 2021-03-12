Joel Embiid leaves game after scary left knee injury, MRI set

Let’s hope this is not as scary as it looks.
Midway through the third quarter, Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid attacked the rim for a dunk off a Tobias Harris pass, Washington’s Garrison Mathews went up to contest, and the mid-air contact threw Embiid off balance. He landed and appeared to hyper-extend his knee. Embiid went straight to the ground, grabbing his left knee in pain.
Prayers up for Joel Embiid after he left the game with a leg injury. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ctvyaxWnaf
— House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) March 13, 2021
The good news is Embiid left the court under his own power, although he was limping. He did not return.
Injury update: Joel Embiid (left knee injury) will not return to tonight's game.
— Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) March 13, 2021
Embiid will have an MRI on his knee upon returning to Philadelphia, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Embiid has had an MVP-level season, averaging 30.2 points a game and being the heart of the Sixers offense, while also playing at a Defensive Player of the Year level on the other end of the court. Philly is +18.3 when Embiid is on the court this season.