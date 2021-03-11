Watch Tony Snell drain game-winning three, Hawks beat Raptors

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tony Snell hit one shot in the second half. He made it count.

Down two with 7.1 seconds left, the Hawks wisely got the ball to Trae Young to let him create, he drove into the lane and the entire Raptors defense went with him — all five Toronto defenders were below the free throw line. Tony Snell recognized it, relocated to an open space on the wing, young found him and… ballgame.

SNELL FOR 3 AT THE 🚨! Tony Snell catches, rises, and BURIES the #TissotBuzzerBeater to lift the @ATLHawks to victory! #ThisIsYourTime pic.twitter.com/j5Q45u3M3r — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2021

As noted by John John Schuhmann of NBA.com, Snell came into the night shooting 58% on catch-and-shoot threes this season. That means don’t leave him open on the weak side, but the Raptors did not follow the scouting report.

This is the kind of win over a playoff-bound team that the Hawks need to get back in the playoff mix themselves.