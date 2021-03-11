Watch Tony Snell drain game-winning three, Hawks beat Raptors

By Kurt HelinMar 11, 2021, 11:04 PM EST
0 Comments

Tony Snell hit one shot in the second half. He made it count.

Down two with 7.1 seconds left, the Hawks wisely got the ball to Trae Young to let him create, he drove into the lane and the entire Raptors defense went with him — all five Toronto defenders were below the free throw line. Tony Snell recognized it, relocated to an open space on the wing, young found him and… ballgame.

As noted by John John Schuhmann of NBA.com, Snell came into the night shooting 58% on catch-and-shoot threes this season. That means don’t leave him open on the weak side, but the Raptors did not follow the scouting report.

This is the kind of win over a playoff-bound team that the Hawks need to get back in the playoff mix themselves.

