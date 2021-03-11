Udonis Haslem says his Jewish friends call him Udonis Haslem-berg

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Meyers Leonard, after saying an anti-Semitic slur, is away from the Heat.

Udonis Haslem, thankfully, is still with the Heat.

Ira Winderman of the South Florida SunSentinel:

Udonis Haslem on the impact of Meyers Leonard's words on the Jewish community, "We apologize. That won't tolerated here. I felt that. I have a lot of Jewish friends. They call me Udonis Haslem-berg at times." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 11, 2021

Haslem shouldn’t feel compelled to apologize. The misdeed rests solely with Leonard (who did apologize).

But if there’s a silver lining to this ugly situation, it’s learning about Udonis Haslem-berg.