Udonis Haslem says his Jewish friends call him Udonis Haslem-berg

Meyers Leonard, after saying an anti-Semitic slur, is away from the Heat.
Udonis Haslem, thankfully, is still with the Heat.
Ira Winderman of the South Florida SunSentinel:
Udonis Haslem on the impact of Meyers Leonard's words on the Jewish community, "We apologize. That won't tolerated here. I felt that. I have a lot of Jewish friends. They call me Udonis Haslem-berg at times."
Haslem shouldn’t feel compelled to apologize. The misdeed rests solely with Leonard (who did apologize).
But if there’s a silver lining to this ugly situation, it’s learning about Udonis Haslem-berg.