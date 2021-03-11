PBT Podcast: MVP and other mid-season NBA awards

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who was the MVP for the first half of the NBA season: Joel Embiid? LeBron James? Nikola Jokic?

Is LaMelo Ball running away with Rookie of the Year?

What about Coach of the Year, should it be Quin Snyder with the Jazz? Tom Thibodeau with the Knicks? Don’t sleep on the job that Gregg Popovich is doing with the Spurs.

Dan Feldman of NBC Sports and myself dive into both of those and the rest of the major NBA awards at the mid-point of the season in this latest PBT Podcast. There are also tangents into what Blake Griffin will mean in Brooklyn and what Boston may be thinking at the trade deadline.

