Utah signs Ersan Ilyasova for second half of season, playoffs

The last we heard of Ersan Ilyasova, he was to be traded from Milwaukee to Sacramento as part of the ill-fated Bogdan Bogdanovic trade. After that, the Bucks waived Ilyasova, and he spent this season waiting for his phone to ring.

No longer. The Utah Jazz have agreed to terms with Ilyasova for the remainder of the season, something first reported by Jordan Shultz of ESPN and confirmed by Eric Waldon of the Salt Lake Tribune. Utah needed to make a signing to get to the league minimum of 14 players after releasing Shaquille Harrison.

Utah starts Royce O’Neal at the four with Georges Niang behind him. Ilyasova gives coach Quin Snyder an offensive-minded option of the bench and some versatility.

Ilyasova is a 12-year NBA veteran out of Turkey, and last season with the Bucks he gave them just under 16 minutes a night, scoring 6.6 points a game and shooting 36.5% from three.