Heat’s Meyers Leonard apologizes for using anti-Semitic slur

Miami center Meyers Leonard has taken to Instagram to apologize for an anti-Semitic slur he used while livestreaming himself playing video games.

Leonard said he did not know what the word meant or why it was considered a slur.

The Miami Heat have said they are looking into the incident but have yet to make a formal statement. The NBA League office also said it was investigating the matter and added, “The NBA unequivocally condemns all forms of hate speech.”

Leonard used the word during a livestream he had set up himself on Twitch, where he was playing Call of Duty. Here is a video of the incident (Warning: NSFW due to profanity):

Leonard:

F***ing cowards. Don’t f***ing snipe me, you k*** b****.

The backlash was pretty swift, with Leonard eventually ending his livestream as word had gotten out.

Leonard has been sidelined for the season following left shoulder surgery. He is making $9.4 million this season with a team option for $10.2 million next season (which is unlikely to be picked up, making him a free agent). If the Heat made a trade at the deadline, it is possible Leonard would be part of it to balance out salaries.