Heat big Meyers Leonard uses anti-Semitic slur during livestream

By Dan FeldmanMar 9, 2021, 3:00 PM EST
Heat big Meyers Leonard
Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images
Heat big Meyers Leonard used an anti-Semitic slur while livestreaming himself playing video games today.

Video of the stream (warning: profanity, obviously):

Leonard:

F***ing cowards. Don’t f***ing snipe me, you k*** b****.

Leonard used an offensive word. He shouldn’t have done that.

But it’s also worth keeping perspective. This wasn’t violence. Unlike Stephen Jackson, Leonard didn’t promote a wider anti-Semitic worldview. Leonard didn’t directly harm anyone.

He shouldn’t face extreme consequences for this single utterance.

Leonard soon had a quick and panicked end to his livestream after his slur gained attention outside the stream:

Leonard, who raised his profile by standing for the national anthem in the bubble, is out with a season-ending injury. His contract (middling salary, final guaranteed season) could prove useful in a trade.