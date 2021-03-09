Embiid, Simmons out for 76ers second-half opener due to contact tracing

The Philadelphia 76ers two All-Stars — Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons — had to sit out the All-Star Game itself after both had contact with a barber who tested positive for COVID-19.

While neither player has tested positive for the virus, they will have to sit out the league-mandated seven days for contact tracing and miss the 76ers second-half opener Thursday in Chicago. NBC Sports Philadelphia has the details.

As long as each continues to test negative for COVID-19, Embiid will be cleared to return once he receives a lab-based PCR negative result on Friday, while Simmons will be cleared Saturday should he meet the same criteria.

The Bulls face Chicago on Thursday, then Washington on Friday in our nation’s capital. Embiid will be able to play against the Wizards if he continues to have negative tests.

Both will be back Sunday against San Antonio at the Wells Fargo Center (the first game in which fans will be in that building).

Philadelphia has been outscored by 5.8 points per 100 possessions in the minutes both Embiid and Simmons have been off the court this season (stat via Cleaning the Glass). The 76ers are 1-5 in games MVP-candidate Embiid has missed, and 2-3 in games Simmons has missed.