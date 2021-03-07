Stephen Curry outduels Mike Conley in thrilling 3-point contest

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mike Conley is accustomed to All-Star agony.

Finally named an All-Star, Conley had a fantastic performance in the 3-point contest. Yet, he could only sit, watch and grumble with a grin as the greatest shooter of all-time got hot.

Stephen Curry made nine of his 11 last shots – including the last two – to edge Conley in the final round of the 3-point contest, 28-27.

Curry is the first player to win three All-Star contests across at least two events (2011 skills challenge and 2015 3-point contest). Larry Bird (1986, 1987 and 1988 3-point contests), Craig Hodges (1990, 1991 and 1992 3-point contests) and Nate Robinson (2006, 2009 and 2010 dunk contests) also won three All-Star contests.

This was the first All-Star contest in which every participant was an All-Star. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the NBA clearly wanted to limit the number of players traveling to Atlanta.

In that star-studded field, Curry and Conley shined brightest. They were so good, they enlivened an event held in a mostly fan-less arena. Conley’s anguish during Curry’s final run was palpable. Curry’s victory-punctuating air punch landed hard.

Really, Curry and Conley made this entire event pack a punch.

Curry just delivered the knockout blow in the end.

First round

Stephen Curry 30

Mike Conley 28

Jayson Tatum 25

Zach LaVine 22

Donovan Mitchell 22

Jaylen Brown 17

Final round

Stephen Curry 28

Mike Conley 27

Jayson Tatum 17