LeBron James finds Stephen Curry for the logo three (VIDEO)

If Stephen Curry winning the three-point contest was not a reminder he is the best shooter the game has ever seen…

LeBron James found Curry at the logo like he was spotted up in the corner, and Curry buried the logo shot.

STEPH FROM THE LOGO.. #NBAALLSTAR GAME LIVE ON TNT RIGHT NOW! 🔥 Steph Curry has a game-high 12 PTS late in the 1st Q. pic.twitter.com/Mi2QrL6o5J — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2021

That’s why the All-Star Game is fun.

Curry had 12 points in the first quarter and Team LeBron won the quarter, raising money for the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.