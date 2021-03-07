Kyrie Irving misses All-Star media session

By Dan FeldmanMar 7, 2021, 3:59 PM EST
Nets star Kyrie Irving
Ronald Cortes/Getty Images
The NBA is holding an All-Star game in order to make money by promoting the league’s top players to a global audience.

That process includes All-Stars speaking to the media (including many international reporters).

But Nets guard Kyrie Irving skipped his press conference today.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

Maybe Irving resumed his media boycott. Maybe Irving is upset his (flawed) campaign to change the NBA logo to Kobe Bryant met resistance from NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Maybe Irving had some other excuse, valid or otherwise.

Though Irving has lost benefit of the doubt, he might have had legitimate reasons to miss today’s press conference.

But the NBA has fined players for missing All-Star media events.

