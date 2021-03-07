Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NBA is holding an All-Star game in order to make money by promoting the league’s top players to a global audience.

That process includes All-Stars speaking to the media (including many international reporters).

But Nets guard Kyrie Irving skipped his press conference today.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

Ha! Kyrie Irving just bailed on his NBA All-Star media obligation. — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) March 7, 2021

Marc Berman of the New York Post:

No shocker but Kyrie Irving has dodged his All-Star media responsibilities and decided not to do his 11:10 a.m. Zoom call. — Marc Berman (@NYPost_Berman) March 7, 2021

Maybe Irving resumed his media boycott. Maybe Irving is upset his (flawed) campaign to change the NBA logo to Kobe Bryant met resistance from NBA commissioner Adam Silver. Maybe Irving had some other excuse, valid or otherwise.

Though Irving has lost benefit of the doubt, he might have had legitimate reasons to miss today’s press conference.

But the NBA has fined players for missing All-Star media events.