Stephen Curry won the 3-point contest. He shot a 3-pointer and turned sharply in celebration before the ball swished through the net. He made a logo 3-pointer.

But Damian Lillard showed supreme shooting range, making up a pull-up 3-pointer from the backcourt during the All-Star game.

Curry followed with his own deep pull-up 3-pointer, but he shot “only” near the halfcourt line, not behind it.