Blake Griffin clears waivers, reportedly agrees to deal with Brooklyn

UPDATE: As expected, Griffin has agreed to terms already and will sign with the Brooklyn Nets, his agent told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Free agent forward Blake Griffin has agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets for the rest of the season, his agent Sam Goldfeder of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2021

The details on how much he signed for and the actual ink to paper will happen in the coming days.

It cost him a cool $13 million, but Blake Griffin is now officially a free agent.

Griffin cleared waivers on Sunday afternoon after being bought out by the Pistons (taking a $13 million haircut in the process) and is now free to sign with any team he chooses — and he’s expected to choose the Brooklyn Nets. That has been reported before and confirmed on Sunday by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Blake Griffin has cleared free agency waivers and the six-time NBA All-Star is expected to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 7, 2021

Other contenders, including the Lakers, Heat, and Bucks, had interest in signing Griffin, but he has leaned toward Brooklyn from the start.

Griffin is showing his age (32) and has not had a consistent jumper in Detroit this season — he’s shooting 31.5% on threes and less than 20% from 10 feet out to the arc. Those numbers may go up as he will get more open looks in the Nets, plus he will keep the ball moving on offense and provide important depth.

Brooklyn will likely sign Griffin for more than the minimum, either offering the taxpayer midlevel exception ($5.7 million, prorated for the rest of the season) or a slightly larger disabled-player exception from losing Spencer Dinwiddie likely for the season.

More than money, the Nets can offer a meaningful role off the bench on a title contender. Brooklyn starts Kevin Durant at the four (when he’s healthy), but behind him there are minutes available on a second unit with Jeff Green. Griffin also reunites with former Clippers’ teammate DeAndre Jordan.

Expect that signing to become official in the coming days.