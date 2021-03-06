Adam Silver says NBA has ‘no ongoing discussions’ about changing logo

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving and some fans may want the NBA logo changed to Kobe Bryant, but that plan was never seriously considered.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver essentially ended the debate when asked about it in a press conference promoting the NBA’s All-Star Game Sunday.

“There are no ongoing discussions at the league office about changing the logo…” Silver said, language that means in practical terms the discussion is moot.

In reality, it’s not that the topic is dead at the league office so much as it was never really alive. While fans and media gave the topic oxygen, it was not something the league seriously considered. There are reasons for that, Kobe Bryant, beloved though he was, brings baggage to the table as the logo.

Silver went on to say, “all things change over time… but the logo is iconic… it doesn’t feel to me like it’s the right moment to make that change.” He added the logo is part of an international brand the NBA does not want to mess with.

Silver covered a number of other topics in his press conference, including saying that the 31 postponed games due to COVID-19 protocols were within the league’s expectations.

“It went essentially as expected. We played 95% of our games. We knew we would get positive tests from players and coaches, our protocols held up as well as could be expected,” Silver said.

He also discussed the financial hit the league is taking this season, but did not give out specific numbers.

“The long-term health of the league is very solid. But between last year and this year, we’re looking at considerable losses…” Silver said. “Last season and this season has required a significant investment from the owners… players will make less because they are partners with the league.”

Silver also said that he expects the Olympics will go forward and a number of NBA players will represent their countries in the Tokyo games.