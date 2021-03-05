Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jazz stars Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert drew the most attention for criticizing referees Wednesday.

Magic players Michael Carter-Williams and Terrence Ross were the ones fined for it, though.

NBA release:

Orlando Magic guard Michael Carter-Williams and guard-forward Terrence Ross have each been fined $15,000 for verbal abuse of game officials and failing to leave the court in a timely manner, it was announced today by Kiki VanDeWeghe, Executive Vice President, Basketball Operations. The incident occurred at the conclusion of the Magic’s 115-112 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on March 3

Orlando blew a 16-point lead in the final six minutes, which probably explains Carter-Williams’ and Ross’ frustration.