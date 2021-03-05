LeBron James Tweets out images from Space Jam 2

By Kurt HelinMar 5, 2021, 7:30 AM EST
“Space Jam: A New Legacy” comes out July 16 — right about when LeBron James hopes to be wrapping up back-to-back NBA titles with the Lakers.

Thursday, LeBron Tweeted out some images from the new Space Jam movie, tied to the new cover of Entertainment Weekly.

The plot of the new Space Jam film has LeBron, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, the Tazmanian Devil (an underrated small-ball power forward with a sweet spin move) and more going through the catalog of classic Warner Brothers movies, such as The Matrix and Casablanca.

If the plot seems a little far-fetched, well, watch the original Space Jam with Michael Jordan and get back to me.

